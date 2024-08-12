NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
20. Denver Broncos
Did the Denver Broncos find a franchise quarterback? Many people in the NFL world are now buzzing after seeing Bo Nix play very well in his debut under head coach Sean Payton. Despite being the sixth quarterback taken in the first round of this year’s draft, Nix was tailor-made for Payton’s offense with a quick trigger and a ton of experience at the college level to be able to digest a complex offense.
Not only that, but Nix is impressive in the way that he reads a defense, limits turnovers, and doesn’t take many sacks. Certainly not unnecessary ones. That will be a nice change of pace from Russell Wilson, who took 100 sacks over the last two seasons with the Broncos. This team could end up surprising a lot of people in 2024.
19. Chicago Bears
If Chicago Bears fans weren’t already excited enough about Caleb Williams before the preseason, they’re going to be doing involuntary Olympic break-dancing impressions after seeing some of the throws he made in his preseason debut.
It was torturous to have the Bears kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game and not have Williams make his debut, but the #1 overall pick didn’t disappoint and certainly is adding fuel to the Bears’ 2024 hype fire. It’s going to be tough for this team to surpass the Lions in the NFC North, but the Bears definitely have the talent to be one of the top seven teams in the NFC this season and take a Wild Card spot.
Most importantly – Williams looks like the real deal.