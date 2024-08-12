NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Are the Jacksonville Jaguars going to bounce back after a dreadful finish last season? They capitalized on their first offensive possession against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason where we saw the return of Trevor Lawrence.
After Lawrence left the game, we also saw the playmaking ability of first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars should be vastly improved defensively this season, but there are new weapons getting acclimated offensively as well. Thomas is going to be a huge asset and a much more dynamic presence – eventually – compared to what Calvin Ridley brought to the table. As tough of a loss as that was to stomach this offseason.
This Jacksonville team needs Trevor Lawrence to stay healthy and get back to the form we saw from him in 2022.
18. New Orleans Saints
To say Derek Carr did nothing to quiet some offseason concerns about what the Saints could possibly be this year would be the understatement of the week.
Carr finished 2-of-6 passing for just 12 yards and used the excuse/reasoning after the game that you don’t “show” anything during the preseason. It just didn’t feel like the Saints’ starters were operating well and the concerns are compounding after an offseason filled with question marks regarding the offensive line in New Orleans.
You can’t simply dismiss that the Saints had top 10 scoring offense and defense rankings last season, but if we were to say which direction teams on this NFL Power Rankings list were trending, the Saints have to be trending down.