NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
The majority of training camp has seemingly been great for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who appeared to be in the driver’s seat for the starting job over veteran Russell Wilson. Wilson woke up the day training camp began with a calf issue, and he hasn’t even been out there on the field all that much for Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, videos have been circulating around social media of Fields dropping dimes to George Pickens and the fan base in Pittsburgh has seemingly really rallied around him. We got a bit of a sour taste in our mouths after watching Fields quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense in Week 1 of the preseason, his performance leaving many to believe that Russell Wilson could win the job by default.
It was just too much of what we saw in Chicago that got Fields traded in the first place. He made some nice throws, fumbled a couple of snaps, and took unnecessary sacks. He needs to be better in Week 2.
15. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson not getting preseason work is certainly something.
I could end up being wrong about this and maybe Watson is going to come out this season and just absolutely rip it. But what in the world are we doing here?
Watson has barely appeared in 12 games over the last three calendar years. The only reason why people aren’t calling the Deshaun Watson trade the worst in league history is because the Browns were miraculously able to have team success last season without him.
Why is Watson not playing in the preseason, throwing a couple of passes, if he’s fully cleared for contact? It doesn’t make sense. Maybe the Browns are just preparing for the inevitability that they will need someone else to play quarterback. Hopefully this team doesn’t waste another season with a top-3 defense.