NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
Players around the league are reporting for training camp. The 2024 NFL season is here. Our latest NFL power rankings are going to explore every NFL team’s biggest offseason addition and every team’s biggest offseason loss. How much do these additions and losses change the overall outlook for each team this season?
Training camp is here. Games will not be far behind (preseason games, but still). Football is in the air. As we’ve had time now to chew on, digest, chew on some more, and digest some more all that has happened this offseason, let’s arbitrarily rank every team again before the start of camp.
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Steelers creeping up before training camp
32. Carolina Panthers
Biggest offseason addition: Head coach Dave Canales
Biggest offseason loss: EDGE Brian Burns
This season for the Carolina Panthers has very little to do with shocking the world and finding a way to go and win the NFC South. That would be a pleasant byproduct of the actual mission, which is to get quarterback Bryce Young on track. The Panthers certainly believe they’ve got the man do to the job with Dave Canales coming in as the NFL’s latest QB whisperer.
Canales worked miracles in Seattle and Tampa Bay with the resurrection of both Geno Smith’s and Baker Mayfield’s NFL career. Can he get Young on the right track?
The Panthers traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants this offseason, taking away Ejiro Evero’s top pass rush threat off the edge. This Panthers roster is a couple of injuries away from being miserable to watch on a weekly basis.
31. Washington Commanders
Biggest offseason addition: QB Jayden Daniels
Biggest offseason loss: CB Kendall Fuller
It’s tough to narrow the biggest offseason addition for the Washington Commanders down to just one. Is it head coach Dan Quinn? General manager Adam Peters? The return of the gold pants?
Ultimately, there’s no topping the quarterback position in the NFL. Getting Jayden Daniels has reignited some hope for the Washington franchise but they are 100 percent a work in progress. When you look at a side-by-side of the 2023 depth chart and the 2024 depth chart, it’s rare for NFL teams to take on that much change and simply be competitive overnight.
Dan Quinn should have this new-look Commanders defense playing hard, but this team needs to do more revamping on the offensive line and off the edge defensively before they are going to be even a Wild Card threat, in my opinion.