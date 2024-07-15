NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
10. Dallas Cowboys
Biggest offseason addition: Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer
Biggest offseason loss: Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn
When the Dallas Cowboys originally hired Dan Quinn, it was transformative for the entire defense. Quinn took that unit from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best overnight. Of course, the addition of a player like Micah Parsons helped, but Quinn put his stamp on the Cowboys quickly after being hired, and had one of the top defenses in the NFL over the last few seasons.
The Cowboys have lost a lot this offseason with Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard leaving in free agency, as well as a host of defensive players that followed Quinn to his new gig with the Washington Commanders. But as long as Dak Prescott is under center, the expectation for the Cowboys is going to be to compete in the NFC.
Maybe after underachieving the last couple of years, the Cowboys will be able to do more with less in 2024.
9. Houston Texans
Biggest offseason addition: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Danielle Hunter
Biggest offseason loss: EDGE Jonathan Greenard
The Houston Texans are primed for a big year. Everybody is anticipating it, and when you look at the roster on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to find any areas of real weakness.
As long as CJ Stroud stays healthy, this team is going to be a new force in the AFC. And even if the offense does struggle a bit, DeMeco Ryans is going to have that defense playing at a high level especially with some of the additions this team has made in 2024.
Danielle Hunter off the edge opposite Will Anderson Jr is going to give opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators absolute nightmares. Adding Kamari Lassiter in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft as well as bringing in former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson gives this team enviable depth and talent in the secondary.
The Texans are loaded. How quickly can they put it all together?