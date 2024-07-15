NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
8. Miami Dolphins
Biggest offseason addition: DBs Kendall Fuller, Jordan Poyer
Biggest offseason loss: CB Xavien Howard, DC Vic Fangio
As the temperatures decreased late last season, the Dolphins also went ice cold.
A team that scored 70 points in a game last season bounced out of the playoffs scoring just 7. The Dolphins deteriorated down the stretch last season for more reasons than just the declining temperature in road games. They suffered major injuries defensively and simply couldn’t overcome them. One of the most explosive offenses in the league scored more than 20 points just one time in the team’s final four games.
The Dolphins have substantially reloaded defensively but they’re going to have to adjust after Vic Fangio was poached by the Eagles. This is a pivotal year for Mike McDaniel as the head coach of this team. He’s not going to get a more loaded roster than this. Everyone needs to stay healthy.
7. Green Bay Packers
Biggest offseason addition: SAF Xavier McKinney
Biggest offseason loss: RB Aaron Jones
The Jordan Love era got off to a great start last year as Love finished his first season as the full-time starter 2nd in the NFL in passing touchdowns behind only Dak Prescott of the Cowboys. Love did a tremendous job of running Matt LaFleur’s offense, but more than that, he made great decisions when he had to be a playmaker.
The Packers almost went on the road in the playoffs and upset the 49ers. This is one of the best young rosters in the league and Green Bay got a lot better this offseason with another strong draft class and big-money free agent additions like safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs.