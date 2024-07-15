NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
6. Philadelphia Eagles
Biggest offseason addition: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
Biggest offseason loss: DL Fletcher Cox, C Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles’ roster is so loaded that nobody has really taken the time to think just how much of the foundation was removed this offseason with the retirement of both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.
I’ll be the first to admit, I haven’t seen the forest through the trees there. I’ve been so focused on the addition of Vic Fangio as this team’s defensive coordinator and him raising all boats on that side of the ball that I have forgotten just how massive those losses on both sides of the line of scrimmage could end up being.
I do still think the Eagles are going to be one of the best teams in the NFC and NFL as a whole, but if this team struggles in 2024, we’ll likely be able to point to this team losing two crucial, elite pieces in the trenches on both sides of the ball as reasons why.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest offseason addition: OTs Amarius Mims, Trent Brown
Biggest offseason loss: DL DJ Reader
The Bengals’ biggest offseason acquisitions in 2024 literally made the team bigger. Amarius Mims and Trent Brown joining an offensive line that already included Orlando Brown Jr.? This would be terrifying to go up against.
The Bengals also brought in Sheldon Rankins to fortify the defensive line after the loss of DJ Reader, who bolted in free agency for the Detroit Lions.
The majority of the attention for this team in the 2024 offseason has been paid to the upset players. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson both wanted trades at one point this offseason, but there was no way the Bengals were going to compromise their current competitive window just to acquiesce those requests. This might be “the last dance” for this particular crew, but this is an elite roster.