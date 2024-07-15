NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
2. San Francisco 49ers
Biggest offseason addition: CB Isaac Yiadom
Biggest offseason loss: DL Arik Armstead
Watching the San Francisco 49ers in the Receiver show on Netflix, it’s still tough to believe this team didn’t win it all last year. The Chiefs really were the team of “destiny”. When is destiny going to favor the 49ers?
What aspect of this team is flawed?
The 49ers are perfectly built from top to bottom. They are one of the most well-run organizations in the NFL with elite scouting, coaching, and player personnel. This team is loaded and will once again make a run this year in the NFC. But can Kyle Shanahan and company finally close the deal?
If not now, then when?
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest offseason addition: WRs Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy
Biggest offseason loss: CB L'Jarius Sneed
Can we pencil the Chiefs in to host the AFC Championship game again this year? Most likely. Should we pencil them in as the AFC representative in the Super Bowl?
That just feels more likely than not.
The Chiefs feel inevitable even after a “down” year last year. Keep in mind, this team did have a bit of a down year in 2023, especially offensively. The Chiefs’ defense had to carry this team through some rough patches offensively, but the offense turned it up in the playoffs.
As you would expect from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have now added an abundance of speed at receiver with first-round pick Xavier Worthy coming in as well as former first-round pick Hollywood Brown. Defensively, how do the Chiefs move forward without L’Jarius Sneed, their best player outside of Chris Jones?
It almost doesn’t even matter. This team is inevitable.