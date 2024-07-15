NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
30. Las Vegas Raiders
Biggest offseason addition: TE Brock Bowers
Biggest offseason loss: RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders fans seem to like to diminish the loss of running back Josh Jacobs, and maybe they’re right. The guy was an All-Pro in 2022, so it can’t be that small of a loss. The Raiders seem to be moving forward with year two of the Aidan O’Connell era, and O’Connell (or Gardner Minshew) will need a big year out of Zamir White with Jacobs departed to the Packers.
At this point, it’s tough to know what the Raiders are going to be in 2024. It seems like Davante Adams is making it known that he wants to go and play with Aaron Rodgers, but he also openly campaigned for the team to hire Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach. The success of the Raiders this year hinges on O’Connell taking a step forward and I don’t know that we’re going to see that.
29. New England Patriots
Biggest offseason addition: Drake Maye
Biggest offseason loss: Head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is going to be spending at least this year away from football, and he’s been in the news for some interesting reasons. Regardless of what Belichick is doing off the field, he’s no longer a member of the Patriots’ organization. The Patriots had their succession plan in place from Belichick to Jerod Mayo, and Mayo went out and hired Alex Van Pelt to come in and call the offense. That new-look Patriots offense now features Drake Maye, the first-round quarterback and ultra-talented prospect out of North Carolina.
It could be a waiting game for Maye this season as Jacoby Brissett seems to be the Patriots’ favorite to start Week 1. At some point this season, we’ll see Maye get some playing time but the Patriots could be sneaky with their continuity defensively. If Brissett can play relatively mistake-free football, this team could be better than expected.