NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
28. Tennessee Titans
Biggest offseason addition: CB L'Jarius Sneed
Biggest offseason loss: RB Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans have had a weird offseason, let’s just call it what it is. They have made a lot of “win now” types of moves, going after big-money free agent receiver Calvin Ridley (who is going to be 30 this year), trading for L’Jarius Sneed, signing Tyler Boyd, signing Tony Pollard, and recently adding veteran safety Jamal Adams to the roster.
On the other hand, they fired longtime head coach Mike Vrabel, the former NFL Coach of the Year. They let Derrick Henry walk in free agency. They hired a rookie head coach in Brian Callahan.
What are we supposed to expect of this team? It’s a weird cocktail of veterans who should be on a clear contender and young players and coaches who are complete unknowns.
27. Seattle Seahawks
Biggest offseason addition: DL Byron Murphy
Biggest offseason loss: Head coach Pete Carroll
As exciting as it is to see Mike Macdonald get an opportunity to come in and be a head coach somewhere, the loss of Pete Carroll looms large over this Seattle Seahawks franchise. How much was Carroll raising all boats in the harbor over the last handful of years?
We’re fixing to find out.
The Seahawks desperately needed to address the defensive front this offseason, and they did that by adding Byron Murphy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There’s also an interesting situation developing offensively with the addition of young quarterback Sam Howell, who was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Commanders this year.