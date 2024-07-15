NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
26. New York Giants
Biggest offseason addition: WR Malik Nabers
Biggest offseason loss: RB Saquon Barkley
I have to start off the New York Giants blurb by saying a couple of things.
First of all, seeing the Giants working and operating behind the scenes in the offseason version of HBO’s Hard Knocks has been absolutely outstanding. It’s must-see TV and worth the subscription to MAX alone, but you can also watch all of the extended versions of Lord of the Rings on MAX, so it was already worth it.
Second, this is probably the longest Giants fans have had to wait to read a blurb about their team in my offseason rankings. I must have been in a really generous mood.
Daniel Jones is on the comeback trail right now and seeing the construction of the Giants’ defense leads me to believe that maybe the floor of this team is raised a bit more than I’m anticipating. Of course, having two turnover merchants at quarterback lowers the floor, but with Malik Nabers coming in, the Giants have an actual WR1 on the roster and I could see this defense helping the team overachieve.
25. Minnesota Vikings
Biggest offseason addition: QB JJ McCarthy
Biggest offseason loss: QB Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are going to be one of the NFL’s biggest wild card teams in the 2024 season. I’m not saying they’re guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, but I’m saying I don’t have a clue right now what to expect from them.
Offensively, the Vikings have a situation that should be ideal for any quarterback to step into. Losing Kirk Cousins has been seemingly blown off as not that big of a deal, and part of the reason for that is the way we saw the Vikings play last year at times without him. But Sam Darnold being this team’s starter complicates the Vikings’ projection.
It’s also fair to say the Vikings lost their best defensive player this offseason (Danielle Hunter) and we need to see how the combination of Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner can replace his production.