NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
24. Arizona Cardinals
Biggest offseason addition: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Biggest offseason loss: WR Rondale Moore
The Arizona Cardinals got a lot better in the 2024 offseason, and in a variety of ways.
Arizona made arguably the best non-quarterback addition of any team offensively with the drafting of Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Getting Kyler Murray another season removed from his major knee injury and upgrading the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft has this Arizona team poised to potentially surprise some folks in 2024.
The Cardinals played really well last year in their first year under Jonathan Gannon, so it’s going to be fun to see what this team can do with upgraded talent across the board and a fully healthy Murray at quarterback.
23. New Orleans Saints
Biggest offseason addition: OL Taliese Fuaga
Biggest offseason loss: OT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)
There are two sides of the coin with the New Orleans Saints. As much as you want to look at last year and say this team was a top-10 team in terms of scoring offense and scoring defense, it didn’t feel like that when you were watching them play.
The Saints went on a little run late in the season and beat up on some bad teams. It’s not their fault for playing the cards they were dealt, but I think it also gave us a little bit of fool’s gold when it comes to projecting them for 2024.
It feels like Dennis Allen is on the proverbial head coach hot seat. The Saints won’t likely have Ryan Ramczyk this year after a setback in his recovery from knee surgery. The core of this Saints team is getting older. This team could be poised for a new head coach and roster reset in 2025.