NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
22. Indianapolis Colts
Biggest offseason addition: EDGE Laiatu Latu
Biggest offseason loss: QB Gardner Minshew
The theme of the 2024 offseason for the Indianapolis Colts was “continuity” as the franchise prioritized taking care of its own guys, and on both sides of the ball.
The Colts will be a really fun team to watch so long as Anthony Richardson is healthy. We saw how fun this offense could be with Richardson running it early last year, and even though the Colts won nine games, we were robbed when Richardson went down with a season-ending injury.
Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen were comfortable letting last year’s primary starter – Gardner Minshew – walk in free agency (Raiders) and bringing in grizzled veteran Joe Flacco, who couldn’t be more different than Richardson from a playing style perspective.
I like the continuity with the Colts, and I think they have big-time potential this coming season to make some noise.
21. Atlanta Falcons
Biggest offseason addition: QB Kirk Cousins
Biggest offseason loss: DL Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree
Even more than just the departures on the defensive front, maybe the biggest “loss” for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason was just the way they approached the whole offseason. The way they went about the 2024 NFL Draft and taking Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick made it feel like they were having buyer’s remorse about signing Kirk Cousins coming off of major injury.
Our friends at Blogging Dirty put the approach of addressing the defensive front this way:
"The Atlanta Falcons lost Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell this offseason. Their only addition is third-round rookie Bralen Trice. This was for a pass rush that was one of the worst in the league. It has consistently been a weak spot for the Falcons and continues to get ignored.- Blogging Dirty
Whether or not the team attempted moves at the position is beside the point. Being unable to land the plane on adding one impact pass rusher while spending a first-round pick on a backup quarterback is a failure."