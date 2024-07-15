NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
20. Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest offseason addition: Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Biggest offseason loss: WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers bandwagon is welcoming a bunch of football media people once again. The arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh in combination with Justin Herbert has football pundits convinced that it’s only a matter of time now before the Chargers figure things out.
This team has become known for collapsing late in the season or in the playoffs, and the lack of team success for the Chargers with Herbert under center is why we’ve seen this franchise go out of character and spend the big bucks to get Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan and back into the NFL.
Herbert won’t have his former top targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, nor will he have Austin Ekeler out there. We’ll see how quickly Jim Harbaugh can right the ship.
19. Chicago Bears
Biggest offseason addition: QB Caleb Williams
Biggest offseason loss: QB Justin Fields
After passing on the opportunity to take CJ Stroud with the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears got a rare mulligan in 2024 thanks to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears’ blockbuster trade with Carolina in 2023 paid dividends in 2024 as Chicago wound up with the #1 overall pick and quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Caleb Williams era has Bears fans absolutely thrilled about the team’s potential this season and the long-term future of the organization, but the reason to be excited about this season in Chicago might be that Bears defense. General manager Ryan Poles has done a great job of assembling talent on that side of the ball and the Bears look ready to at least make some louder noise in the NFC North this season.