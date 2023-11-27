NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
In this week’s edition of NFL power rankings, there’s again been more movement. And we definitely saw less close games this week. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams blew out their opponents, while the Jacksonville Jaguars needed every minute of the game to close out the Houston Texans. The NFL playoff picture is again taking shape.
Which teams are among the best in the NFL? Which teams are already looking towards the 2024 NFL Draft? Let’s get into Week 13 power rankings!
NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
32. Carolina Panthers (1-10)
The Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in 2024 belongs to the Chicago Bears, so this lost season won’t get them much. It’s fair to wonder whether or not Frank Reich makes it to 2024. And then there’s the case of Bryce Young. He hasn’t looked great, but is that a product of what’s around him?
31. New England Patriots (2-9)
Everything is bad. Mac Jones is bad. The coaching staff is bad. The roster is bad. This team has about five good players, maybe. We’re on to 2024, as Bill Belichick would probably say
30. Arizona Cardinals (2-10)
No one really expected the Arizona Cardinals to be any good this year, so I don’t think we should view them as having a disappointing season or anything. They may have their franchise QB in the building with Kyler Murray, so that could be one huge “to-do” on their list that is satisfied for the long-term.
29. Washington Commanders (4-8)
The Washington Commanders, since starting 2-0, have since gone 2-8. Ron Rivera is a horrid head coach. Sam Howell throws for a ton of yards, but he also takes a lot of sacks. I truly had higher hopes for this team coming into 2023, and they are currently holding the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, for what that’s worth.