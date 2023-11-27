NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
24. Tennessee Titans (4-7)
OK, let’s be fair here– anyone can beat the Carolina Panthers, including the uninspiring Tennessee Titans. Apparently, they are keeping Mike Vrabel around in 2024. He’s a good head coach, but I’m not sure he’s the direction that this team needs to go in at this point. I think embracing the “young, offensive coach” mold would be a better idea, but a good coach is a good coach, regardless of what side of the ball they’re on.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
The allure from Antonio Pierce has seemed to have worn off. They’ve lost two games in a row and are falling more and more behind in the AFC playoff race. This is not a playoff team, but are still hanging around by a thread. Currently, they are slated to hold the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they likely won’t have a great shot at landing a top QB prospect.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
Joe Burrow not being in the lineup has cooked their season. I get that the team will say things like “we’re going to rally around Jake Browning,” but that doesn’t mean anything. Browning is a backup QB and is going to give the Bengals backup QB play. Going into this offseason, the Bengals need to focus on figuring out the offensive line, trying to retain Tee Higgins, and adding more juice to the defense.
21. New Orleans Saints (5-6)
I don’t think we’ll see New Orleans Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen back with the team in 2024. This organization keeps pushing their cap space commitments down the line and somehow signed Derek Carr to a massive contract this offseason, which has not paid off thus far. This team is in huge financial trouble.