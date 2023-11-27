NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
I am not buying into this team. You can’t make me.
15. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
Folks, the Buffalo Bills simply are not a great team. They are barely a good team. They lost an overtime heart-breaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, which is a perfect representation of their season. Josh Allen has thrown an interception in eight straight games. EIGHT!
14. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The Indianapolis Colts are… good? They’ve won three games in a row and currently hold the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture. I don’t think anyone had this on their bingo card for the 2023 NFL Season. What a sensational coaching job done by Shane Steichen and co.
13. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
This team has regressed on offense. Geno Smith isn’t nearly as efficient as he was last year, and I think a lot of people saw that coming. Regressing to the mean seemed all but guaranteed for Smith, who is playing at a replacement level thus far in 2023. The Seahawks still boast a winning record, though.