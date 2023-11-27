NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out

There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!

By Lou Scataglia

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 8
Next

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

I am not buying into this team.  You can’t make me.

15. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Folks, the Buffalo Bills simply are not a great team.  They are barely a good team.  They lost an overtime heart-breaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, which is a perfect representation of their season.  Josh Allen has thrown an interception in eight straight games.  EIGHT!

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

The Indianapolis Colts are… good?  They’ve won three games in a row and currently hold the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture.  I don’t think anyone had this on their bingo card for the 2023 NFL Season.  What a sensational coaching job done by Shane Steichen and co.

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

This team has regressed on offense.  Geno Smith isn’t nearly as efficient as he was last year, and I think a lot of people saw that coming.  Regressing to the mean seemed all but guaranteed for Smith, who is playing at a replacement level thus far in 2023.  The Seahawks still boast a winning record, though.

Home/NFL Power Rankings