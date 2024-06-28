NFL Power Rankings: Every team that has never won the Super Bowl as of 2024
8. Los Angeles Chargers
After the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, it feels like it will only be a matter of time before the Chargers are truly relevant again. This is a team that felt like it was close to being a contender in the AFC before things went off the rails at the end of the Brandon Staley era. The Chargers have a good head coach who preaches toughness in the trenches, and one of the most talented QBs in the league. They might not be far off.
7. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are the most infamous Super Bowl losers in recent NFL history. They won't live down 28-3 until they finally win one. General manager Terry Fontenot certainly got as aggressive as we've seen him this offseason, hiring Raheem Morris as his head coach, spending $180 million on Kirk Cousins, and then using the 8th overall pick on Michael Penix Jr.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars are a strong candidate for a bounce-back season in 2024. If the offense can get back to more of what we saw in 2022, the defense should be improved with Ryan Nielsen now in place as the defensive coordinator. The Jaguars collapsed down the stretch last year but they are a better, more well-rounded roster now.
5. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and arguably the best defenses in the league. The reason they are only 5th on this list is because I'm extremely skeptical of Deshaun Watson at this point. We haven't seen him play at a high level consistently now for four years.