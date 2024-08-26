NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
10. Green Bay Packers
The Packers are a team I’m extremely high on for this upcoming season. I know you can’t exactly just take the momentum from one season to the next, but this is a team that finished so well last season. The only thing that prevented the Packers from making it to the NFC Championship Game was their rookie kicker.
The emergence of this young Packers roster in 2023 was really fun to watch, and the progression of Jordan Love had to feel good for GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur, who received a ton of criticism for the way they handled Aaron Rodgers and his situation.
The Packers might be a little more high variance in terms of their potential outcomes for this season, but they are talented on both sides of the ball and they should be much better defensively under new coordinator Jeff Hafley than we saw last year from Joe Barry.
9. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to win as many games as they did last year with Jalen Hurts turning the ball over at as high of a rate as we’ve ever seen from him, and the defense playing incredibly bad under first-year coordinator Sean Desai.
Well, the Eagles are banking on Hurts not turning the ball over at as high of a rate as we’ve ever seen, and they also brought in Vic Fangio to coach up a new-look defense. We can’t discount the concern we have right now over the fact that the Eagles lost Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox in the same offseason, but there is still plenty of reason to love this team for 2024.
Philadelphia’s offensive skill talent is outrageous, and if Fangio can get that defense back into the top 16 (at least), this team is winning 11 or 12 games.