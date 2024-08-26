NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
6. Miami Dolphins
It’s going to be hard to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense yet again in 2024. I’m not sure that we’re going to see Mike McDaniel’s crew score 70 points in a game again, but they are going to absolutely boat-race a number of teams, especially early on in the season.
The question marks with the Dolphins are defensively and how this team will do over the course of the long haul of the season. Are they still going to be able to maintain their offensive dominance late in the season with road trips to Buffalo and Green Bay after the start of November?
Defensively, will we see key players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips be able to bounce back from devastating injuries? The Dolphins are very good on paper, and even after losing Vic Fangio in the offseason, this team could contend with the Chiefs in the AFC. They can outscore anybody, but can they do it when it matters?
5. Houston Texans
Well, if the Texans stink in 2024, there’s nobody that I know of who is going to be able to say “I told you so!”
Pretty much everyone has jumped aboard the Houston Texans bandwagon after what we saw last year and into the 2024 offseason. General manager Nick Caserio has been ultra-aggressive in surrounding CJ Stroud since discovering his new franchise quarterback, and the Texans just have so many good pieces all over their roster.
Perhaps the biggest sign of the job Caserio has done in Houston is the decision to re-sign Nico Collins to a big-money contract. Collins went from a potential trade dump player to a cornerstone piece of the franchise. Houston is loaded on both sides of the ball and DeMeco Ryans has a lot of great pieces to work with on the defense. Adding Danielle Hunter to pair with Will Anderson Jr. off the edge is just unfair.