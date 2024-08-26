NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
4. Baltimore Ravens
What do we need to see from the Baltimore Ravens this coming season? Well, we need them to prove that they’re not the AFC’s version of the Dallas Cowboys.
Ouch.
The Ravens steamrolled through the regular season in 2023 only to completely let everyone down who was hoping to see somebody, anybody derail the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. They get to open up their 2024 season with a road trip to Kansas City to hopefully get the year off to a great start, and they’re going to do it with what should be one of the most difficult backfields to deal with in the entire league.
Derrick Henry joining this Ravens team was one of the most fun moves of the entire NFL offseason, but is that going to be enough to push this team over the Kansas City-sized hump in the playoffs?
3. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have all of the pieces in place to make it to the Super Bowl and represent the NFC in 2024. Heck, they had those pieces in 2023 as well. This Detroit team has been effectively transformed from an annual embarrassment to a legitimate powerhouse in the NFC North.
What weaknesses are there on this roster? The Lions have an elite offensive line and top-tier skill players on that side of the ball. They have substantially upgraded their defense over the last six months. They have continuity on the coaching staff.
Again, all the pieces are in place. It’s going to come down to this team taking care of business in the regular season and not looking too far ahead. They are going to have more competition in their own division this year from both the Packers and Bears, and things can obviously go in any direction in the playoffs.
The Lions are ready to contend and they’re one of just a couple of teams that I legitimately think could beat the Chiefs on the game’s biggest stage…if they can get there.