NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
28. Tennessee Titans
If Will Levis can have a breakout year in 2024, there’s not much not to like about the Tennessee Titans. The loss of Derrick Henry is being supplemented by the addition of Tony Pollard from the Cowboys and the Titans perhaps adopting a little more of a pass-first identity under head coach Brian Callahan.
Callahan wants to spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, and the Titans certainly have that, even if they’re getting a little long in the tooth. Can the combination of DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd help take Levis’s game to the next level?
The Titans made a lot of moves this offseason to indicate they seriously believe they can compete in the AFC South, but will they be more of a trade deadline dump kind of roster? Time will tell.
27. New England Patriots
I’m not going to sit here and say that I love the Patriots’ offseason, because there’s a lot of change that could result in immediate negative results for the team. Losing Bill Belichick obviously is huge, but the Patriots also traded away their best defensive player (Matthew Judon) and moved on from a lot of other players.
But I honestly don’t hate the way that Jerod Mayo has been gutting the roster and the ruthless approach to getting rid of players who clearly don’t want to be there. Cutting JuJu Smith-Schuster and trading Judon were signs from Mayo that he’s building culture as much as anything, and that may take time. I like Drake Maye, I like the young receivers in New England, and I view this team as one that should be fun to watch this season even if their record is bad.