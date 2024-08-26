NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
26. Washington Commanders
We’d have to go back and watch the tape on this one, but this might be the highest we’ve had the Commanders in any of our offseason NFL power rankings so far. Maybe.
The Commanders used the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Heisman winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who could end up immediately being one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. I’m not quite ready to say the Commanders could be this year’s version of the Colts from last year (when Anthony Richardson was healthy) but maybe…
The Commanders have one of the top defensive coordinators in the league in head coach Dan Quinn. When you combine Quinn’s defensive play-calling abilities with a dynamic quarterback like Jayden Daniels, you might have the recipe for a little overachieving.
Maybe…
25. Los Angeles Chargers
There are so many reasons I want to get hyped about the Chargers for this season. I love Jim Harbaugh as much as the next guy, and we know that he comes in and completely changes programs whether he’s at the NFL level or the college level. He’s done it at every stop.
And honestly, if you could change one thing about the Chargers in the Justin Herbert era, it would be coaching. If the Chargers had better coaching over the last handful of years, they probably would have been a much bigger threat in the AFC.
So why won’t they automatically be better with Harbaugh in the fold? There’s obviously a chance they could be, but this Chargers roster was gutted a bit, especially at the offensive skill positions. Herbert’s going to be asked to do a lot more. I could see them being one of the hottest teams in the second half of the season after a slow start.