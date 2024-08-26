NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
We anticipate we’re going to see Russell Wilson win the quarterback “competition” for the Steelers despite a strong challenge from Justin Fields early on in training camp. Granted, Wilson wasn’t practicing due to a calf injury at that time, but still…
The Steelers have an attacking defense, great coaching, and an upgrade at the quarterback position. So why will this team potentially finish with a top 10-12 draft pick in 2025?
We’ve got to point to Russell Wilson, unfortunately. The Steelers definitely overachieved last year based on how bad their production was at the quarterback position. The issue with Russell Wilson is the fact that he has been so reliant upon his ability to break the pocket and make plays on scramble drill. He really struggled badly in Denver to keep the offense on schedule and we didn’t see them move the ball much until end-of-half situations.
If he’s inefficient in Pittsburgh, this team might only win 6 or 7 games.
21. New Orleans Saints
Similar to my issues with the Steelers, I just feel like there is a much lower floor with the Saints this year after overachieving a little bit last year. Is there a chance that the Saints – like the Steelers – could scrape and claw their way to 9 or 10 wins?
Sure, we saw it happen last year.
I can’t help but wonder whether Derek Carr is really a viable franchise player at the position and if we’re going to see some type of implosion from the New Orleans offense this year. It feels like Dennis Allen is on the hot seat, and that offensive line in New Orleans could be this team’s Achilles heel over the course of a 17-game season.