NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
20. Indianapolis Colts
There’s a lot to like about the Indianapolis Colts as we approach the 2024 regular season. With Anthony Richardson at the quarterback position, the Colts have arguably the single biggest anomaly under center in the entire league. Richardson is like a create-a-player in a video game. He’s just got such special talent, and we saw a glimpse last year of how Shane Steichen plans to unearth every ounce of it.
The Colts also have built a pretty strong defense personnel-wise, and there’s just again – a lot to like about this overall roster.
So what’s going to hold them back? There is still some high variance in the potential outcomes for Richardson this season. The Colts could legitimately win the AFC South if he plays up to his potential, but if he struggles, they could be picking in the top 10 of next year’s draft.
19. Denver Broncos
The offseason prognosis for the Denver Broncos has not exactly shined a very favorable light on this team. The Broncos have been clowned all offseason for taking a big dead cap hit after cutting Russell Wilson, trading Jerry Jeudy, and releasing Justin Simmons.
Many in the NFL world seem to think this team is going to be an absolute joke in 2024, but head coach Sean Payton loves his roster and loves his new franchise QB – Bo Nix. Nix was just named the starter for the Broncos and was arguably the best rookie QB of the entire 2024 class throughout the course of the preseason.
Nix looks like he’s going to give the Broncos a legit upgrade at QB this year. For a team that won eight games last year, the arrow could actually be pointing up.