NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before 2024 regular season
16. Atlanta Falcons
I’m sorry to say this and be immediately negative about the Falcons, but what is the deal with Michael Penix Jr. not playing in the preseason?
I mean, honestly. This is one of the dumbest ways I’ve ever seen an NFL team handle a rookie quarterback. Even if the Falcons were spooked by what happened in Minnesota with JJ McCarthy, it’s inexcusable that he didn’t get many “real” game reps. Even after hearing Raheem Morris sort of explain it, it still doesn’t make sense.
Why can Patrick Mahomes play in the preseason and not Michael Penix?
The Falcons could be pretty darn good this year, regardless. I’m still shocked they were able to add both Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons in a matter of less than 24 hours during the month of August. That’s how you add to a roster. Those two pickups have shifted my overall projection of the Falcons. I see a 10-win team if Kirk Cousins stays healthy.
15. Los Angeles Rams
My feelings on the Los Angeles Rams have cooled ever so slightly over the last handful of weeks. If Matthew Stafford struggles with his health at all this coming season, it could be disastrous for the Rams. But if Stafford can stay healthy, this team could make it to the final four in the NFC.
Aside from the question marks over Stafford’s health, the Rams did lose Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason. I think it’s been a little too easy to just blow over that little detail.
Without Aaron Donald, the Rams are going to have to get the job done defensively by a committee approach, and that loss will certainly be felt throughout the course of the season. The Rams don’t strike me as a team that’s going to bottom out with 3 or 4 wins, by any means, but 7-10 wins feels like a pretty safe range. And I still tend to lean on the 9-10 wins for Sean McVay’s crew.