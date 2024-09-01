NFL power rankings: First rookie quarterback rankings ahead of 2024 season
We are now only a handful of days from the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's roll out our first rookie QB power rankings. There could be a ton of rookie quarterbacks who see a good bit of action in their first year in the NFL. Hitting on a quarterback in the NFL Draft is among the hardest things to do in sports.
There were a whopping six first-round quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they were all gone by the time pick 12 was made. Let's power rank the notable rookie QBs ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
Unranked - JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
JJ McCarthy's rookie season is already over, as a torn meniscus will keep him from any regular season action. It's a huge blow for the Minnesota Vikings and the young QB, who was making his case to start for the team in year one.
On the bright side, he's just 21 years old, and when you consider some rookie QBs are 23 or even 24 years old, McCarthy and his development should be just fine. You have to assume that McCarthy is going to be given keys to the franchise when the 2025 NFL Season rolls around.
5. Michael Penix Jr - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr is in quite the odd situation with the Falcons, and his limited preseason action even though he clearly is not starting is even more odd. Penix is likely sitting behind starting QB Kirk Cousnis for at least two seasons if I had to guess.
Penix may end up being in his late-20s when he gets a shot to start for the Atlanta Falcons. I would venture to guess that if the Falcons are blowing an opponent out or getting blown out, the team could pull Cousins and give Penix some valuable reps.
4. Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye has looked fine during his preseason action with the New England Patriots. He's gone 21/34 for 192 yards and one touchdown. You can definitely see the potential when you watch him but also see the raw aspect to his game. Maye is still just 21 years old, and the Patriots are clearly in a huge rebuild.
I would not expect this team to be very good, and if Maye ends up struggling mightily in year one, that could be expected. The Pats offensive line and wide receiver situations are among the worst in the NFL, so it might be wise to reserve judgement in Maye until year two.
3. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels has gone 12/15 for 123 yards in his preseason this year, and it appears that the Washington Commanders have been quite pleased with what they have gotten so far from Daniels, who they took with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Commanders traded away Jahan Dotson recently, so Daniels is down one weapon, and I am not sure his offensive line will do him many favors this season, either. Daniels could end up having a modestly productive rookie season, but I do not believe he is going to play super well.
2. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams went 10/20 for 170 yards during the first NFL action of his young career. Largely thought of as a generation prospect, Williams definitely showed flashes of being great in the Bears preseason. The amount of pressure on Williams is quite insane, so to not fault of his own, he's going to have to play extremely well.
All of this added pressure could really hurt Williams' development, but you just never know. He looked good in preseason, but it was not lighting the world on fire.
1. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix went 23/30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. He showed great command of the Denver Broncos offense and looks every bit of a starting QB in this league. Many people bashed the Broncos for this selection, but it's not like it's been anything but excellent thus far.
He was named the starter and has answered every question that Sean Payton has thrown at him. Sure, this could end up just being Nix hitting some good luck, but you have to acknowledge just how well he played. I am not sure any other rookie QB came close to playing as well as Bo Nix did thus far.