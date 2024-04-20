NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 general managers stack up before 2024 draft?
Let's power rank all NFL general managers in the NFL.
27. Joe Schoen, New York Giants
Maybe I'm too low on Joe Schoen, but I just do not see much of anything here. He made a fireable mistake by paying QB Daniel Jones. There was no reason to pay Saquon Barkley, and he's had some huge draft misses too, notably OT Evan Neal. I just don't understand what the Giants are trying to do, and Schoen can dig himself an even deeper hole if they pass up on a QB with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
26. George Paton, Denver Broncos
George Paton took over a half-decent Denver Broncos roster and really did nothing to improve it. The pass rush, QB position, and defensive line have all regressed of note, and the WR room and RB room aren't appreciably better than when he took over. Someone who probably should have been fired at the beginning of the offseason, Sean Payton seems to be the one with the final roster authority for the Denver Broncos.
25. Ran Carthon, Tennessee Titans
I don't believe Ran Carthon investing as much money as he did into the offense this offseason was done with the right players. While I see what he is trying to do, it almost feels like he operated as if he had to spend the mountain of cap space the Tennessee Titans had. I am out on Ran Carthon until proven otherwise.
24. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints
When is Mickey Loomis going to recognize that he needs to embrace a rebuild? Something that should have happened when Sean Payton left, Loomis has kicked the proverbial financial burden down the road for years now. Signing Derek Carr last offseason was a massive mistake, and I'm not sure the Saints are more than a nine-win team at this point.