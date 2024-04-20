NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 general managers stack up before 2024 draft?
Let's power rank all NFL general managers in the NFL.
11. Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears
I was hugely critical of Ryan Poles until I saw what kind of roster he began to build. Now ready to truly compete in 2024, the Chicago Bears are going to be a pretty strong football team even if Caleb Williams is average as a rookie. Trading Justin Fields was the right move as Poles looks to leave his biggest mark with the team when the 2024 NFL Draft begins.
10. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
People like to bash the Dallas Cowboys, but Jerry Jones and anyone else who works with him in the Cowboys front office have typically done great jobs in the NFL Draft. The Cowboys offseason this year has been quite depressing and quiet, as I believe a bit of a rebuild could be on the horizon for the team after the 2024 season.
9. Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers
Brian Gutekunst is a very good general manager no matter how upset he made Aaron Rodgers when drafting Jordan Love back in 2020. Riding a strong finish to 2023 led by Love himself, the Packers come into the 2024 NFL Draft in a great spot to maximize their young offense with other additions.
8. Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals
Not officially named the General Manager, Duke Tobin handles those duties, and his job got quite a bit easier when Joe Burrow became the solution at QB. Losing him for a good chunk of the 2023 NFL Season was tough, but with Burrow returning and some modest reinforcements on offense, plus the 2024 NFL Draft, Tobin should have his team right back in the thick of things atop the AFC.