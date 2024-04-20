NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 general managers stack up before 2024 draft?
Let's power rank all NFL general managers in the NFL.
7. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams
Guess what? The Los Angeles Rams actually have a first-round pick this year. Not having one for a huge stretch of time, the Rams are now back in round one and enjoyed a breakout 2023 season, winning 10 games with a roster filled with both young players and savvy veterans. Losing Aaron Donald to retirement is a huge blow, but the Rams seem to be on the right track in their post-Super Bowl rebuild to perhaps make one final run at one with Matthew Stafford.
6. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans
Nick Caserio has done a marvelous job at turning this franchise around from where they were when he took over. Hitting a homerun on CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft and perhaps Will Anderson Jr, the Texans are my pick to win the Super Bowl this year. Caserio is also operating just how a GM should when he has a stud QB on a rookie contract. Caserio has been aggressive in free agency knowing that he won't have to pay Stroud for another few years.
5. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens
"EDC" as he is known to some is a very strong executive and like a few other GMs across the NFL, has his teams in a great spot every single season. In what was supposed to be their year, it seems, the Baltimore Ravens again choked in the playoffs. The Ravens did have quite a few players depart in free agency, so we'll see how Eric DeCosta is able to work around that in the 2024 NFL Draft.