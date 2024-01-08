NFL Power Rankings: How do all the playoff teams stack up?
Officially, all 14 playoff teams in the NFL have been filled. The playoffs begin this coming weekend, and there are certainly going to be some competitive games. This was a very long season, and frankly, it does seem like this was one of the best parity years for the NFL, especially in the AFC.
There are clearly some squads in each conference that do not belong in the postseason, and will probably get knocked out in the first round, but there's potential for some extremely competitive postseason matchups. Let's power rank all 14 playoff teams ahead of the postseason!
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are surging into the postseason, but the surge is kind of like one of those sparklers that you give your young child during the 4th of July. This team is well-coached, but Mason Rudolph and a pretty average defense isn't going to score anyone.
13. Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to buy into anything with the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I wrote a little while ago about how I think this Eagles team could go one and done in the playoffs, and I stand by that. Right now, they would travel to Tampa Bay to faceoff against the Buccaneers, and I think that would be a huge challenge for them.