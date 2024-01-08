NFL Power Rankings: How do all the playoff teams stack up?
How do all the playoff teams stack up with each other?
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win in Week 18 and also got some help with the Eagles losing. I do think if there was a year for the Cowboys to potentially represent the NFC in the Super rBowl, it'd be this year. This is the best Cowboys team in years.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to win the NFC. They rested some of their starters in Week 18 and should really have an easy time in the playoffs. I do think the one team that can give them trouble is the Los Angeles Rams, funny enough.
1. Baltimore Ravens
I think it's pretty clear that the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They've dismantled some very good teams this year and I think it'd be a shock if they did not win the Super Bowl this year. QB Lamar Jackson also looks positioned to win his second MVP award.