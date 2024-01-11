NFL Power Rankings: How do the playoff quarterbacks stack up?
Who is the best QB left as the playoffs begin?
11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is probably the 14th-best QB in the NFL overall, and he's had a very strong resurgence in Tampa Bay, helping lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a home playoff game versus the Eagles, which is most definitely a game they can win.
10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
How about Jordan Love? I think the Green Bay Packers have arrived a year early. They are going to be dangerous in 2024, but turning their season around and squeezing into the playoffs is nothing short of amazing. Love is going to get some MVP votes in 2024.
9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is an interesting player. He can throw for a ton of yards with ease, but does seem to put the ball in harm's way more times than not. I don't think he's going to have in easy in the Wild Card round versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but the talent around him might propel the Dolphins to a victory.