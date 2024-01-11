NFL Power Rankings: How do the playoff quarterbacks stack up?
Who is the best QB left as the playoffs begin?
8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is fine. I think the success of the Detroit Lions is more due to the play-caller and the weapons, but Goff plays well within the offense and is another version of Matt Ryan. I do think the Lions can make the Super Bowl this year, but their defense worries me.
7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is having the worst statistical year of his career, and it's really showing. His wide receivers are simply not good, but Mahomes has made some horrid decisions this year. This Chiefs team just is not nearly as explosive as they have been, and I'm not sure this roster can go on a Super Bowl run.
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen needs to take better care of the football. And I think if the Buffalo Bills get bounced out of the playoffs this year, it'll be because they could not overcome one too many Josh Allen INTs. This might be the year for Allen and the Bills, as Joe Burrow is not in the postseason and they are better than the Chiefs.