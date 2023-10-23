NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
24. Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
Unless the Minnesota Vikings win the next few games, they should be picking up the phone and seeing what Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter can fetch in a trade. This team definitely has some serious issues going on, and I don't think Kirk Cousins is going to led them anywhere.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
This was a brutal loss for Las Vegas, who had a very winnable game and could have gotten to 4-3, in a great position through Week 7. However, getting worked by the Chicago Bears certainly does not help them.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
Bad team. Overrated QB. Bad quarterback. Bad coach.
21. Washington Commanders (3-4)
See above.