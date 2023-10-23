NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
Who moved up and down in the Week 7 power rankings?
NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games.
20. Tennessee Titans (2-4)
The Tennessee Titans are probably going to start Will Levis at some point, right? They used a high draft pick on him in 2024, and I don't think this Titans' team is equipped to go very far this year. They're missing a ton of talent on offense, but I guess their defense is dine.
19. Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
Losing Anthony Richardson for the entire season will surely hurt his development a bit, but I do think Gardner Minshew can held them scrape together 7 or 8 wins. Would that even help this team, though?
18. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
I'm honestly kind of tired of hearing that Matthew Stafford has played well and that the Los Angeles Rams are better than their record. I think both are untrue. Stafford has thrown seven touchdowns against six interceptions and looks cooked.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
It was hard to envision the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeping their 3-1 level of play up for the entire year. I think this was a fun team for a few weeks but are definitely lacking a franchise quarterback.