NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
Who moved up and down in the Week 7 power rankings?
16. Houston Texans (3-3)
The Houston Texans are a good football team. CJ Stroud looks magnificent, and the defense has played pretty well too. I think this team is in the playoffs in 2024. Heck, they might compete for a spot this year.
15. New York Jets (3-3)
In the NFL, teams do not consistently win without a really good, at worst, quarterback. Zach Wilson is really bad, so I think the New York Jets end up not having enough from their QB when it's all said and done.
14. Atlanta Falcons (4-3)
The Atlanta Falcons being 4-3 with Desmond Ridder under center is just wild. Arthur Smith has done a pretty solid coaching job this year, and with the Falcons having an improved defense, I think this team can win their division.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like a very weak 4-2 team, but credit where credit is due; they are winning games and are currently tied with the Cleveland Browns for the best record in the AFC North.