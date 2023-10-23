NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
12. Buffalo Bills (4-3)
You can't spell the Buffalo Bills without three "L's." In all seriousness, this team has some serious issues. They constantly have Super Bowl aspirations but look like one of the worst teams in the NFL about four-five times a year.
11. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
I don't think this team can make a deep playoff run, but they can win 10-ish games and make some noise in the Wild Card round. This just feels like the epitome of a "good" team and nothing more.
10. Cleveland Browns (4-2)
I was thinking in the back of my head that this team could be pretty darn good in 2023, and I've not been wrong. I'm waiting for Deshaun Watson to return to his Houston self. If he can at some point in 2023, Cleveland can be a very dangerous team.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
On their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals look to again do their normal act; go on a nice winning streak after a slow start. They have won three of four after an 0-2 start. I trust Joe Burrow.