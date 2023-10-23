NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
Who moved up and down in the Week 7 power rankings?
8. Detroit Lions (5-2)
Wow, what a brutal loss for the Detroit Lions. They're still 5-2 and are still going to win the NFC North. However, looking this bad against what was going to be a huge test for them does not bode well for their chances once they get into the postseason.
7. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
The Dallas Cowboys are on their bye week and have played about how most of us thought they would; they've blown out some opponents and have gotten upset by others.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are for real and Trevor Lawrence is a total stud. The AFC South race feels over at this point. The team is heating up and went 9-8 last year. They are on pace to hit double-digit wins this year.
5. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
Lamar Jackson is off to a great start this year and the Baltimore Ravens feel like a true Super Bowl contender. We'll see if Jackson can stay healthy late in the season, as that has been an issue for him in recent years.