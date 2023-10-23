NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
Who moved up and down in the Week 7 power rankings?
NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently playing on Sunday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. I think the Dolphins win this game, as the Eagles really haven't looked all that great through their first six games.
3. Miami Dolphins (5-1)
The Miami Dolphins have their second true test of the season going up against the Philadelphia Eagles. In their first legitimate test of the season, they got their doors blown off by the Buffalo Bills.
2. San Francisco 49ers (5-1)
The San Francisco 49ers play on Monday Night Football versus the Minnesota Vikings. I'd expect them to win that game and get back on track after taking an ugly loss versus the Browns last week.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
As I type these words on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team in the NFL with six wins and have won six in a row after starting 0-1.