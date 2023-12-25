NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
Who rises and falls in the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings?
Merry Christmas all! Christmastime means the NFL regular season is nearing its end, and as always, the NFL playoff picture is taking shape more and more. Once again, there were some amazing, competitive, and heart-stopping games. Well, today on Christmas, we have three games to sit back and watch.
And the latest version of our NFL Power Rankings again sees more movement. There are a plethora of teams who have been eliminated from playoff contention, and other teams who are right in the middle of a competitive playoff chase.
Let’s once again try to rank all 32 NFL teams in this week’s version of NFL Power Rankings!
32. Washington Commanders (4-11)
This is an embarrassing team, man. They’ve benched Sam Howell two weeks in a row now and have lost six in a row. The deeper issue here is that Howell looked pretty solid in the first half of the season, and it seemed like the Commanders maybe had something there. However, that momentum seems to have worn off, and I think Washington needs to do their homework on QBs this offseason.
31. Carolina Panthers (2-13)
The Carolina Panthers looked like an actual football team in Week 16, and Bryce Young had a career day through the air. The Panthers surely weren’t expecting the team to make the playoffs this year, but to be 2-13 was something no one expected. They’ll consider this year a wash and just start fresh again in 2024.
30. New England Patriots (3-11)
The New England Patriots are currently facing off against the Denver Broncos. I think the Broncos end up holding onto this game for the win, which would keep the Pats just one game behind the Panthers for the worst record in the NFL, which also still gives them a fighting chance at the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
29. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)
The Los Angeles Chargers are a very bad team in their current state, and they were still a very bad team when Justin Herbert was healthy. I think a lot of people overrated this team over the last few years, and the bottoming out finally happened in 2023.