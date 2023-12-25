NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
24. Chicago Bears (6-9)
There has definitely been some progress for the Chicago Bears in 2023, and they do have a nice structure in place to draft a QB with the likely #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
23. New Orleans Saints (7-8)
They are a monumentally disappointing team all around. Just a bad coaching job and bad QB play this year for the Saints, who don’t do anything well.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
One of the 10 million NFL teams this year starting backup QBs, the Raiders fired their head coach and general manager earlier this year and once again are approaching another rebuilding type of offseason. The Raiders can’t seem to do anything right.
21. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
The backup QB hype ended for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ve now fallen into the true backup QB trap. The team isn’t good with Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, or anyone else not named Kirk Cousins under center, but it just took a while to be seen.