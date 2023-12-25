NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
12. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
The Seattle Seahawks have won two games in a row and are right back in the NFC playoffs. This team doesn’t seem to want to go away, but they do have a QB issue on their hands, as Geno Smith has regressed big-time this year.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)
How about Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? They have won four games in a row and Mayfield is playing the best football of his career. Good for Baker, man. He was truly tossed aside in Cleveland and seems to have found a new home.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)
I don’t think the Eagles are very good. The offense is one dimensional and the defense cannot stop a nosebleed. Don’t be fooled by their record. I think the Eagles can go one-and-done in the postseason.
9. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)
I truly would not want to play the Los Angeles Rams right now. This team is on a hot streak and QB Matthew Stafford is playing out of his mind right now. This team is pretty young, actually, and they do show it sometimes, but they are dangerous.