NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?

Who rises and falls in the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings?

By Lou Scataglia

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 8
Next

12. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

The Seattle Seahawks have won two games in a row and are right back in the NFC playoffs.  This team doesn’t seem to want to go away, but they do have a QB issue on their hands, as Geno Smith has regressed big-time this year.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

How about Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?  They have won four games in a row and Mayfield is playing the best football of his career.  Good for Baker, man.  He was truly tossed aside in Cleveland and seems to have found a new home.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

I don’t think the Eagles are very good.  The offense is one dimensional and the defense cannot stop a nosebleed.  Don’t be fooled by their record.  I think the Eagles can go one-and-done in the postseason.

9. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

I truly would not want to play the Los Angeles Rams right now.  This team is on a hot streak and QB Matthew Stafford is playing out of his mind right now.  This team is pretty young, actually, and they do show it sometimes, but they are dangerous.

Home/NFL Power Rankings