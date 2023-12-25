NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
Who rises and falls in the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings?
8. Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
The Kansas City Chiefs are definitely in uncharted waters. The offense is pretty inept in the second half and the wide receivers are just plain bad. This team isn’t a Super Bowl contender this year and has some heavy lifting to do on the offensive side of the ball next offseason.
7. Dallas Cowboys (10-5)
The Dallas Cowboys have lost two games in a row but still have 10 wins and are still alive in the NFC East race. They and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be two of the worst 10-win teams in recent NFL memory, but someone has to win that division!
6. Buffalo Bills (9-6)
I really think we need to cool down about the Buffalo Bills. Yes, they have won three games in a row, but they barely beat one of the worst teams in the NFL yesterday, and the Buffalo Bills of old did show a little bit, so I would not put a ton of stock in this team just yet, but they have turned their season around.
5. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
Three wins in a row for the Cleveland Browns has them surging in the AFC and still alive for a division title and the #1 seed in a conference. And their quarterback is… Joe Flacco! The NFL has been next-level wacky this year.