NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every division for 2024 season
6. NFC West
1. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are the reigning NFC champions and they are loaded up for another run in the 2024 season. When you watch the Receiver show on Netflix, it's hard to fathom how this star-studded roster wasn't able to win it all last year. They are so close. The 49ers are stronger offensively than defensively, but this team has tremendous balance and coaching.
2. Los Angeles Rams
The presence of the Los Angeles Rams made it tough to put the NFC West all the way down at #6 on this list of ranking each NFL division. I still really like this team and I believe Sean McVay is going to have them in the playoffs again this year, but how much will the loss of Aaron Donald impact them defensively?
And not just Aaron Donald, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is off to Atlanta as their new head coach, being replaced by Chris Shula.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals were a tough out for just about everyone on their schedule last year, and with the talent getting better across the board for this roster in 2024, this Cardinals team could be dangerous. Kyler Murray is another year removed from his major knee injury and he’s now got Marvin Harrison Jr. as a featured piece of the passing game offensively. I wouldn’t be shocked if Arizona finds a way to sneak into a Wild Card spot.
4. Seattle Seahawks
The success of the Seahawks in 2024 is going to hinge on whether or not Geno Smith is still the guy at the quarterback position. You hear some stuff swirling about the team being willing to go to Sam Howell – acquired in a trade with Washington this offseason – at some point, and you start to wonder just how much confidence there is in him internally. The loss of Pete Carroll has paved the way for the Mike Macdonald era, but I think the Seahawks could end up missing Carroll early on.