NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every division for 2024 season
5. AFC South
1. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are the hot team of the 2024 offseason in the NFL world. The Texans have all the makings of a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. They have a top-tier young quarterback, they have weapons galore offensively, and they not only have a great defensive coach but outstanding personnel on that side of the ball.
One of the most important additions any NFL team made this offseason was the Texans signing Danielle Hunter to play opposite Will Anderson Jr. This team is going to be fun to watch all year.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
I view the Jacksonville Jaguars as a big-time bounce-back candidate this coming year. Trevor Lawrence being fully healthy will make a huge difference, but I actually think this team upgraded at receiver after losing Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones by adding both Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis.
The primary area this team needed a boost was defensively, and the addition of Ryan Nielsen as the new defensive coordinator should have this team back in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
3. Indianapolis Colts
There is such a high variance of outcomes with the Colts this coming season. They could be one of the best and most dynamic teams in the AFC if everyone stays healthy, or they could potentially contend for the #1 pick in the NFL Draft in 2025.
Okay, that might be too far, but the Colts do seem to be one of those teams with both an extremely high ceiling and an extremely low floor. We hope to see a full-healthy year from Anthony Richardson to watch that vision unfold for head coach Shane Steichen.
4. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans do seem pleased with quarterback Will Levis in the early portion of training camp, and if Levis can emerge, this team is going to throw a wrench into everyone’s 2024 NFL predictions.
If Levis has a breakout season, the Titans are going to be really good. This team made the types of acquisitions you would typically see from a legitimate contender. They aren’t treating themselves as “rebuilding” by investing big money in players like running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.