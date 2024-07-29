NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every division for 2024 season
4. NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles
After starting the season 10-1 in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense imploded and so did the rest of the team. The Eagles tried to change coordinators in the middle of the year, and that didn't work. Bringing Vic Fangio home to the state of Pennsylvania and adding him as defensive coordinator was one of the best moves any team made in the 2024 offseason.
What really can’t be overstated for the Eagles is the loss of both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox on either side of the line of scrimmage. Though I view this as the best team in the NFC East right now, those two losses loom large.
2. Dallas Cowboys
There is so much change the Cowboys are having to deal with in the 2024 offseason. The Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and a host of players on that side of the ball. They are having to replace starting left tackle Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz.
Typically you’d just lean on your franchise QB and top overall playmakers, but the Cowboys’ best players are all in the midst of ugly contract situations. I don’t know how it’s all going to come together for this team in 2024.
3. New York Giants
Daniel Jones has the lowest ceiling of any quarterback in the NFC East, but his floor might have gotten substantially raised by rookie receiver Malik Nabers. In fact, I could see Nabers completely reviving the Giants' hope in Jones.
More than anything, the Giants need to stay healthy on both sides of the ball. They have a lot of really good pieces in place, but no offense – if you’re trotting Tommy DeVito out there for games, you’re not in a great spot.
4. Washington Commanders
“Change” is really the theme of the NFC East in 2024, but nobody took on more substantial change than the Washington Commanders. New ownership, a new GM, a new head coach, a new starting quarterback, and tons of roster turnover.
It’s going to take this Commanders team some time to come together, but the way Jayden Daniels plays gives this team an edge that could allow them to compete for a Wild Card spot sooner than people expect.