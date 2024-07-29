NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every division for 2024 season
3. NFC North
1. Detroit Lions
It’s not going to be long before the Detroit Lions are the class of the NFC, and it’s possible we see that happen as early as the 2024 season. The Lions are just well-constructed all over the place and they were able to address their biggest need (secondary) in a big way this offseason.
With the additions of guys like Terrion Arnold and DJ Reader defensively in 2024, the Lions have positioned themselves extremely well to repeat as NFC North division champions and potentially host the NFC Championship game.
2. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers were cautiously optimistic at this time a year ago about Jordan Love and his future projection with the team. After a handful of games last season, there were Packers fans wondering if the team made the right decision by trading Aaron Rodgers and rolling with Love.
Now, Love is tied for the biggest average annual value on a contract in NFL history. The Packers have an unprecedented run of elite-level QB play going, and Jordan Love’s progression is a big reason why this team is a legitimate NFC contender in 2024.
3. Chicago Bears
It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears are going to be the third-best team in the NFC North, but this team has every reason to be optimistic with Caleb Williams under center.
The Bears might actually have a legitimate franchise quarterback in place. How about that? There should be bumps expected along the way for Williams, but he’s got an outstanding group of weapons and the Bears have the best personnel defensively for Matt Eberflus that they have had throughout his coaching tenure.
4. Minnesota Vikings
With some of the videos emerging from Vikings training camp, you might be inclined to buy low on this team with Sam Darnold at the helm. The former 3rd overall pick of the class of 2018 might finally be in the right position to be able to have some sustained success as an NFL starting quarterback.
The Vikings have had a rough offseason overall, but with JJ McCarthy expected to sit and learn for a bit, we could see a breakthrough year from Sam Darnold and the Vikings maintaining relevance in the NFC North despite the huge loss of Kirk Cousins.