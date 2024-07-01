NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's worst-case scenario in 2024
14. New York Jets: 6 or 7 wins; Aaron Rodgers is injured/fails to meet expectations
Another injury-plagued year for Aaron Rodgers would be devastating to the New York Jets and their fan base. Anything short of this team ending its playoff drought – the longest active drought in the league right now – would be a disaster.
If Rodgers is hurt? It’s at least somewhat excusable. If Rodgers simply plays poorly? Well, that’s going to be a fireable offense for just about everyone involved. And frankly, why are we all expecting so much out of Rodgers? Maybe grading him on the MVP curve is unfair, but Rodgers wasn’t great in his final year with the Packers, and is no 40-plus and coming off of a major injury.
A disaster scenario – even for a roster this talented – is not hard to envision.
13. Green Bay Packers: 6 or 7 wins; Jordan Love regresses, new defensive scheme fails
One of the biggest changes the Green Bay Packers made this offseason was moving on from defensive coordinator Joe Barry and bringing in Jeff Hafley – the former Boston College head coach – to replace him. The worst possible outcome for the Packers is that we see the defense really take another step back this year along with the possibility of regression from quarterback Jordan Love.
Love had a breakout year in his first season as a starter, and it’s not like he was just playing with house money. The pressure was on, and Love stepped up to the plate big time. But if we see regression from him in 2024, an uptick in turnovers, and find out that Jeff Hafley is a poor fit as defensive coordinator? That would leave the Packers in a really tough spot heading into 2025.