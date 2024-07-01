NFL Power Rankings: Predicting every team's worst-case scenario in 2024
24. Denver Broncos: 4 or 5 wins, Bo Nix looks bad
After winning eight games a year ago with Russell Wilson at the quarterback position, the absolute worst-case scenario for the Denver Broncos has to be cutting those wins in half and Bo Nix looking bad.
Sean Payton would have egg all over his face in that instance.
The Broncos are taking on a massive, unprecedented $85 million in dead salary cap over the next two years to be rid of Russell Wilson. They made a number of other massive changes to the roster besides cutting Wilson, and the pressure is really on Sean Payton for this team to perform.
If Nix looks bad and the Broncos only win four or five games, this season has to be considered a massive failure. They need Nix to prove, at the very least, that he can be a viable long-term option. Maybe winning 9 or 10 games is unfair even after they won eight last season, but Payton’s got to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to the QB change.
23. Arizona Cardinals: 5 or 6 wins; Kyler Murray hurt, young core doesn’t progress
The Arizona Cardinals are one team where I think you could legitimately say that injuries at key positions are the top fear for this coming season. An injury to Kyler Murray would pave the way for Desmond Ridder to play, and I don’t know how fair of an evaluation you’d get out of the young core of this team without Murray in the picture.
So in reality, the worst possible outcome this year for the Cardinals is Kyler Murray missing more time. It would create confusion regarding the QB position going forward and it would cost this team another valuable year of the young core on the roster developing properly.